Trump Rips ‘Third Rate Actor’ Jussie Smollett While Celebrating ‘MAGA Country’ — WATCH

Donald Trump took a moment at his rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday to tear into “third rate actor” Jussie Smollett. The attack came during a segment in which Trump extolled the virtues of MAGA, or as Trump called it, “the greatest theme in the history of politics.”

“It’s called MAGA country,” said Trump. “I didn’t hear that term until that third rate actor in Chicago went out and he said ‘I was beaten up by MAGA country,’ can you believe it? Now that’s a hate crime, right? He said he was beaten up by MAGA country. Turned out to be a total lie. … By the way, I have to tell you that case in Chicago is a disgrace to our nation. A disgrace.”

