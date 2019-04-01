Man in MAGA Hat Stabs Customer Outside SF Roller Rink While Shouting Homophobic Slurs: WATCH

San Francisco Police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a customer with a sword outside a San Francisco roller rink on Friday night. The man was reportedly wearing a pirate costume and the “Make America Great Again” hat worn by supporters of Donald Trump.

The SF Chronicle reports: ‘Police are searching for the attacker, who fled the scene outside the Church of 8 Wheels on Fillmore and Fell streets, leaving his victim bleeding profusely on the sidewalk outside the crowded skating spot. Investigators were searching for security video and speaking to witnesses Saturday as they tried to piece together the details of the bloody confrontation that unfolded during the rink’s Friday night adults-only roller disco.’

The victim “flipped off the harasser” as he left the rink, and the MAGA pirate “pulled out a long blade and slashed at the man’s finger, cutting him across his hand and wrist,” NBC Bay Area reports.

Said the roller rink’s owner David Miles Jr of the perpetrator: “He was mostly yelling anti-gay rhetoric.”