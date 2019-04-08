Marc Jacobs Marries Char Defrancesco at Star-Studded NYC Ceremony: PHOTOS

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs, who proposed to his boyfriend, candlemaker Char Defrancesco, last year at a Chipotle restaurant after a flash mob did a choreographed dance to Prince’s “Kiss”, married on Saturday in front of a high fashion celeb crowd that included Anna Wintour, Frank Ocean, Bette Midler, Kate Moss, Debbie Harry, Rachel Zoe, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Mya, Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski, Lil’ Kim, Naomi Campbell, Rita Ora, Luka Sabbat, Chloe Sevigny, and Drag Race queens Manila Luzon, Miss Fame, and Detox. Following a private ceremony, the couple held a reception at The Grill in NYC.
Jacobs wore Gucci shoes and Char wore Christian Louboutin sneakers. The couple wore David Webb enameled lion head cuff links, and Art Deco diamond and onyx Penguin pins.
Wrote Jacobs, who was previously married to Lorenzo Martone, on Instagram: “Penguins have only one partner and mate for life. A great example of faithfulness and fidelity.”
View this post on Instagram
Our ride. A 1962 Rolls Royce Phantom. Gorgeous. Our attire bespoke @huntsmansavilerow My suit, shirt and tie cut, overseen and designed with the lovely, incredible Ralph Fitzgerald. Charly’s dinner jacket, trousers and dress shirt also cut, and looked after by Ralph. This man has always come thru for us and we love Huntsman. Bespoke sneakers by the incredible @louboutinworld and my boots custom @gucci by the amazing @alessandro_michele
View this post on Instagram
Marc & Char❤️ Last night, above all, showed how truly loved you both are ❤️❤️❤️What a true blessing it was to be around you on your special day. You deserve all of this love, happiness and more!!! Never forget it !!! We love you 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 Congratulations on a beautiful wedding !!!!!! @themarcjacobs @chardefrancesco 🥂🥂🥂✨✨✨✨✨✨
View this post on Instagram
God is in the details. One of the pair of Art Deco Diamond and Onyx Penguins. An extraordinary beautiful and thoughtful gift to us by the amazing, lovely and generous @zambishot Penguins have only one partner and mate for life. A great example of faithfulness and fidelity. So grateful to you and love you so much dear Fabio.🖤🖤