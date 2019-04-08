Marc Jacobs Marries Char Defrancesco at Star-Studded NYC Ceremony: PHOTOS

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs, who proposed to his boyfriend, candlemaker Char Defrancesco, last year at a Chipotle restaurant after a flash mob did a choreographed dance to Prince’s “Kiss”, married on Saturday in front of a high fashion celeb crowd that included Anna Wintour, Frank Ocean, Bette Midler, Kate Moss, Debbie Harry, Rachel Zoe, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Mya, Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski, Lil’ Kim, Naomi Campbell, Rita Ora, Luka Sabbat, Chloe Sevigny, and Drag Race queens Manila Luzon, Miss Fame, and Detox. Following a private ceremony, the couple held a reception at The Grill in NYC.

Jacobs wore Gucci shoes and Char wore Christian Louboutin sneakers. The couple wore David Webb enameled lion head cuff links, and Art Deco diamond and onyx Penguin pins.

Wrote Jacobs, who was previously married to Lorenzo Martone, on Instagram: “Penguins have only one partner and mate for life. A great example of faithfulness and fidelity.”