GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz Says He Can’t Support ‘Equality Act’ Because Trump Could Then Declare Himself ‘the First Female President’ — WATCH

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told the House Judiciary Committee at the first-ever hearing of the LGBTQ ‘Equality Act’ that he can’t support the legislation because, among other things, it might allow Donald Trump to declare himself the “first female president.”

Said Gaetz (via Crooks and Liars): “I want to support this legislation and in the broadest sense I do. I believe that individuals in our country should not face discrimination for their sex or their gender or their sexual orientation. … I very much want to support the legislation, but I can’t. Because the legislation would only nominally protect certain individuals while causing tremendous harm to others.”

“What happens when sex is defined as gender identity and gender identity is terribly vague?” asked Gaetz. “Will all sex-based distinctions be erased?”

He added: “I strongly support the rights of transgender individuals. I will not denigrate or deny their existence of their struggles. But I am concerned about the potential bad actors who would exploit the provisions of this law for their own gain.

“Consider this possibility,” he continued.” If President Trump were to say, ‘I am now the first female president,’ who would celebrate that? Would those who support the legislation think that’s a good thing or would they be dismayed?”