‘The Imitation Game,’ ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Obsessed’ and Everything Else Streaming This Month on Amazon, Hulu, Netflix and HBO

Mean Girls

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including Foxfire, Mean Girls and more.

Obsessed (2009), available on Netflix April 1

The original Becky with the good hair, Ali Larter, tries to steal Beyoncé’s man (Idris Elba) in this campy thriller.

The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993), available on Hulu and Amazon April 1

The Addams Family films were already favorites among the self-identified proud freaks and weirdos (“This is my costume. I’m a homicidal maniac — they look just like everyone else”), but Joan Cusack’s twisted turn as Debbie pushed the movies to even campier heights.

Foxfire (1996), available on Hulu and Amazon April 1

There are definitely queer vibes radiating off this riot grrrl-tinged ’90s drama about a group of teenagers fighting back. Starring a pre-Girl, Interrupted Angelina Jolie, the film also features performances from out supermodel Jenny Shimizu and indie darling Jenny Lewis.

Mean Girls (2004), available on HBO April 1

For anyone who grew up “too gay to function,” Tina Fey’s infinitely quotable teen comedy masterpiece is must-see viewing. (Has anyone NOT seen it already?) Even if early-aughts North Shore High School doesn’t resemble your high school experience, it feels incredible true to the spirit of feeling like an outsider.

The Imitation Game (2014), available on Netflix April 29

Not all heroes wear capes. This stirring documentary honors the impact of computer scientist Alan Turing, whose legacy wasn’t properly honored until recently due to his homosexuality.

What are you streaming this month?

All films coming to Netflix:

Available April 1

Across the Line

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Evolution

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

I Am Legend

Lakeview Terrace

Monster House

Obsessed

Penelope

Pineapple Express

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2

P.S. I Love You

Snatch

Spy Kids

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

The Bone Collector

The Fifth Element

The Golden Compass

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

ULTRAMAN — Netflix Anime

Valkyrie

Available April 3

Suzzanna: Buried Alive — Netflix Film

Available April 5

In the Shadows

Unicorn Store — Netflix Film

Available April 12

A Land Imagined — Netflix Film

Band Aid

The Perfect Date — Netflix Film

The Silence — Netflix Film

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? — Netflix Film

Available April 19

A Fortunate Man — Netflix Film

I, Daniel Blake

Music Teacher — Netflix Film

Rilakkuma and Kaoru — Netflix Anime

Someone Great — Netflix Film

Available April 25

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version

The Ugly Truth

Available April 26

The Sapphires

Available April 27

American Honey

April 29

Burning

The Imitation Game

April 30

Baki: Part 2 — Netflix Anime

Ingress: The Animation — Netflix Anime

All films coming to Hulu:

Available April 1

1492: Conquest of Paradise

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

Akeelah and the Bee

America’s Prince: The John F. Kennedy Jr. Story

An Everlasting Piece

At Close Range

Barton Fink

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beethoven’s 3rd

Beverly Hills Cop II

Big Fat Liar

Blow

Blown Away

Bounce

The Cable Guy

Case 39

The Clearing

Cold Mountain

Curious George: Follow that Monkey

Darkness

The Dark Mile

Days of Thunder

Diamonds are Forever

Die Another Day

Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief

Dragonslayer

Eastern Promises

Escape From L.A.

Everything Must Go

The Falcon and the Snowman

Foxfire

Funny About Love

Funny Cow

Gloves Off

Goldfinger

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Happy Feet

Hollywood Homicide

Hot Shots! Part Deux

I Think I Love My Wife

In a World…

The Jerk

Jersey Girl

Kill the Irishman

Law of the Lawless

Liberty Stands Still

License to Drive

Like Mike

Little Monsters

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Minus Man

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

One Million American Dreams

Painkillers

Penelope

Playing By Heart

Practical Magic

Primal Fear

Project Nim

Racing with the Moon

Scary Movie 2

The Seven Year Itch

Sex Drive

The Shining

Six Degrees of Separation

The Spy Who Loved Me

Stories we Tell

Sunshine Cleaning

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Ultraviolet

Undisputed

Uninvited Guest

Up in Smoke

Up in the Air

White Noise

The World is not Enough

You Only Live Twice

Available April 2

A Quiet Place

Air Strike

Weightless

Available April 8

Finding Your Feet

Paranormal Activity 2

Available April 9

Destroyer

Available April 11

Tyrel

Available April 12

Pledge

Available April 14

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

Available April 15

Enchanted April

Master of Disguise

We Are Columbine

Available April 17

Overboard

Available April 18

The Quake

Available April 21

Book Club

Noma – My Perfect Storm

Available April 22

The Next Three Days

The Sisters Brothers

Available April 23

Arcadia

Beast of the Water

Available April 24

Border

Don’t Go

Available April 27

Welcome to the Rileys

Available April 29

Waiting for Superman

Available April 30

Hunting Evil

All films coming to Amazon:

Available April 1

1492: Conquest of Paradise

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

An Invited Guest

Beetlejuice

Beverly Hills Cop II

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

Blown Away

Case 39

Days of Thunder

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Dragonslayer

Escape from L.A.

An Everlasting Piece

Everything Must Go

Foxfire

Funny About Love

Goldfinger

In a World …

Interview With the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles

Law of the Lawless

Liberty Stands Still

Little Monsters

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

The Man With the Golden Gun

The Minus Man

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

The Perfect Storm

Primal Fear

Racing With the Moon

Sharkwater Extinction

The Shawshank Redemption

Six Degrees of Separation

The Spy Who Loved Me

Starsky & Hutch

Stories We Tell

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

The World Is Not Enough

Up in Smoke

Up in the Air

You Only Live Twice

Available April 2

A Quiet Place

Available April 8

Finding Your Feet

Paranormal Activity 2

Available April 17

Overboard

Available April 18

Mid90s

Available April 21

Book Club

Available April 22

The Next Three Days

Available April 27

The Hole in the Ground

Welcome to the Rileys

Available April 29

Waiting for ‘Superman’

All films coming to HBO:

Available April 1

A Fantastic Fear of Everything

A Time to Kill

A Walk in the Clouds

Annie Hall

Bananas

Ben

Color of Night (Director’s Cut Only)

The Green Inferno

Griff the Invisible

Hannah and Her Sisters

Hoffa

I Am Sam

Jonah Hex

Just Wright

Kingdom of Heaven (Director’s Cut)

The Little Rascals

Manhattan

Mean Girls

October Sky

Pride

Repo Men (Extended Version)

Slow Burn

Splice

Suffragette

Veronica Mars

Waking Ned Devine

Available April 6

The Nun

Available April 8

Sesame Street: Julia’s Haircut

Available April 13

Crazy Rich Asians

Available April 20

BlacKkKlansman

Available April 27

The Darkest Minds