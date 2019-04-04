‘The Imitation Game,’ ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Obsessed’ and Everything Else Streaming This Month on Amazon, Hulu, Netflix and HBO

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including Foxfire, Mean Girls and more.
Obsessed (2009), available on Netflix April 1
The original Becky with the good hair, Ali Larter, tries to steal Beyoncé’s man (Idris Elba) in this campy thriller.
The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993), available on Hulu and Amazon April 1
The Addams Family films were already favorites among the self-identified proud freaks and weirdos (“This is my costume. I’m a homicidal maniac — they look just like everyone else”), but Joan Cusack’s twisted turn as Debbie pushed the movies to even campier heights.
Foxfire (1996), available on Hulu and Amazon April 1
There are definitely queer vibes radiating off this riot grrrl-tinged ’90s drama about a group of teenagers fighting back. Starring a pre-Girl, Interrupted Angelina Jolie, the film also features performances from out supermodel Jenny Shimizu and indie darling Jenny Lewis.
Mean Girls (2004), available on HBO April 1
For anyone who grew up “too gay to function,” Tina Fey’s infinitely quotable teen comedy masterpiece is must-see viewing. (Has anyone NOT seen it already?) Even if early-aughts North Shore High School doesn’t resemble your high school experience, it feels incredible true to the spirit of feeling like an outsider.
The Imitation Game (2014), available on Netflix April 29
Not all heroes wear capes. This stirring documentary honors the impact of computer scientist Alan Turing, whose legacy wasn’t properly honored until recently due to his homosexuality.
What are you streaming this month?
