Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

You are here: Home / Daily Resist / Michael Cohen Says He’ll Fill in Mueller Report Redactions: ‘Tell It Myself!’

Michael Cohen Says He’ll Fill in Mueller Report Redactions: ‘Tell It Myself!’

by Leave a Comment

Michael Cohen

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and his lawyer Lanny Davis say the president’s former “fixer” can fill in all the redacted portions in the forthcoming Mueller Report.

Tweeted Davis: “As the #Country waits for the #MuellerReport, know this…it does not matter how #Barr #RedactedMuellerReport. @MichaelCohen212 has 7 days, 70 hours, + 100 pages of what #TeamMueller knows and can fill in the bulk of the redactions. Nice try Mr. @POTUS. #Truth We will tell it all”

Added Cohen: “Soon I will be ready to address the American people again…tell it all…and tell it myself!”