Pelosi and Schumer Call for Robert Mueller to Testify Publicly Citing ‘Crisis of Confidence’ Over AG William Barr

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have called on U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify publicly, citing a “crisis of confidence” in Attorney General William Barr.

There it is. Schumer and pelosi call for mueller to testify publicly. pic.twitter.com/HyElaDIlIv — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 18, 2019

Last night, news broke that Barr had shared details of the report with White House officials which have assisted Trump’s legal team in preparing rebuttals to what is contained in the report, set to be released in a redacted version between 11 am and 12 pm on Thursday.

Barr is also holding a press conference at 9:30 am ET in an attempt to frame the contents of the report before the public even sees it. Robert Mueller was NOT invited to the press conference.

Democratic House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and four other committee chairs called on Barr to cancel the press conference: “This press conference, which apparently will not include special counsel Mueller, is unnecessary and inappropriate, and appears designed to shape public perceptions of the report before anyone can read it.”

Nadler earlier accused Barr of protecting the president: “The attorney general appears to be waging a media campaign on behalf of President Trump, the very subject of investigation at the heart of the Mueller report.”

I’m deeply troubled by reports that the WH is being briefed on the Mueller report AHEAD of its release. Now, DOJ is informing us we will not receive the report until around 11/12 tomorrow afternoon — AFTER Barr’s press conference. This is wrong. #ReleaseTheReport https://t.co/bR50HhGJ0i — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) April 17, 2019

The process is poisoned before the report is even released.



Barr shouldn’t be spinning the report at all, but it’s doubly outrageous he’s doing it before America is given a chance to read it.



Barr doesn’t want Americans to make up their own mind. What is he so afraid of? https://t.co/v6hKz3IBNz — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 17, 2019