Pelosi and Schumer Call for Robert Mueller to Testify Publicly Citing ‘Crisis of Confidence’ Over AG William Barr

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have called on U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify publicly, citing a “crisis of confidence” in Attorney General William Barr.
Last night, news broke that Barr had shared details of the report with White House officials which have assisted Trump’s legal team in preparing rebuttals to what is contained in the report, set to be released in a redacted version between 11 am and 12 pm on Thursday.
Barr is also holding a press conference at 9:30 am ET in an attempt to frame the contents of the report before the public even sees it. Robert Mueller was NOT invited to the press conference.
Democratic House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and four other committee chairs called on Barr to cancel the press conference: “This press conference, which apparently will not include special counsel Mueller, is unnecessary and inappropriate, and appears designed to shape public perceptions of the report before anyone can read it.”
Nadler earlier accused Barr of protecting the president: “The attorney general appears to be waging a media campaign on behalf of President Trump, the very subject of investigation at the heart of the Mueller report.”