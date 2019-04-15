Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is on Fire: VIDEO

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is on fire. The fire alarm went off around 6:30 pm according to André Finot, a spokesman for the cathedral.
Photographs shared on social media showed flames shooting out of the roof of the iconic French Gothic landmark and popular tourist destination as a massive blaze appeared to be underway. France’s most famous cathedral was built between the years 1163 and 1345.
Sixteen statues were recently removed from the church’s spire by crane due to renovation work that has been continuing on the structure.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted: “A terrible fire is underway at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. The @ PompiersParis are trying to control the flames. We are mobilized on the spot in close connection with the @ dioceseParis . I invite everyone to respect the security perimeter.”