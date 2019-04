Loathsome Rep. Matt Gaetz, one of Trump’s most loyal defenders, has introduced the ‘PENCIL Act’ (the Preventing Extreme Negligence with Classified Information License) to remove House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) from the panel and have his security clearance revoked.

#BREAKING: Today I filed the “PENCIL Act,” expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that “Congressman Adam Schiff should be removed from the House Intelligence Committee and his security clearance immediately revoked.” pic.twitter.com/1FsMt6NUjr — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) April 11, 2019

The resolution’s title, of course, is taken from the juvenile nickname given to Schiff by the president at a Michigan rally.