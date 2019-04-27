Pete Buttigieg’s ASL Response to a Deaf Supporter is Going Viral: WATCH

Pete Buttigieg took the time this week to respond in ASL to a Deaf supporter on Twitter who had created a sign name for Pete Buttigieg.
Tweeted Andy Pleasants: ‘I just came up with the sign name for .@PeteButtigieg. Given his new logo has the imagery of a bridge and “build bridges, not walls”, his sign name is P “bridged” across the chest to B!’
Buttigieg responded: “Hi Andy. Appreciate your support, thank you!”
Pleasants responded: “I teared up. It means so much to see a major Presidential candidate actively reach across the communication divide to include those like me, especially in a society where the burden of that divide so often rests on the Deaf individual. Keep signing the sign & walking the walk!”