Pete Buttigieg Net Worth: A Closer Look at His Finances

Peter Paul Montgomery Buttigieg, popular name, Pete Buttigieg, is an American politician. He is the former mayor of South Bend and a 2020 presidential candidate. He is the current Transportation Secretary under Joe Biden's administration. The American politician has an estimated net worth of $250,000. He was the least wealthy presidential hopeful in the 2020 presidential elections. He had a net worth of only $100,000 at the time. The Democratic politician has become so popular in the midterm election campaign trail. After the President, Pete Buttigieg is the most requested speaker. Are you cur…