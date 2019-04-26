Phone Thrown at Stage as Trump Walks Out for NRA Speech: WATCH

Someone threw an object, reported by an attendee to be a phone, at the stage as Donald Trump walked out for a speech to the NRA on Friday in Indianapolis.
The attendee who shared the video to Twitter also reported that the individual who threw the phone was arrested.
Later in the speech, the NRA crowd roared as Trump signed a message asking the Senate to discontinue the treaty ratification process for the UN Arms Trade Treaty, “an Obama-era measure aimed at regulating the arms industry and that was intended to help keep such weapons away from human rights violators.”