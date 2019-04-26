Phone Thrown at Stage as Trump Walks Out for NRA Speech: WATCH

Someone threw an object, reported by an attendee to be a phone, at the stage as Donald Trump walked out for a speech to the NRA on Friday in Indianapolis.

The attendee who shared the video to Twitter also reported that the individual who threw the phone was arrested.

WATCH: An object was thrown onto the stage (seen in the bottom right of this video) as President Trump came up to speak to the NRA in Indiana; the president continued with his speech. pic.twitter.com/PSKhvkPp2K April 26, 2019

#BREAKING: A phone was thrown at @realDonaldTrump during his introduction at the @NRA convention.



The individual was swiftly arrested and the President continued with no problem. pic.twitter.com/EDcHwNgQl7 — Bradley Brewer (@realBradBrewer) April 26, 2019

A man threw a cell phone on stage when President Trump walked out for his @nra speech. He threw it stage left, while POTUS was closer to stage right. The man hung around up front for a few minutes, carrying Mt. Dew, as POTUS started remarks and then Secret Service removed him. April 26, 2019

Later in the speech, the NRA crowd roared as Trump signed a message asking the Senate to discontinue the treaty ratification process for the UN Arms Trade Treaty, “an Obama-era measure aimed at regulating the arms industry and that was intended to help keep such weapons away from human rights violators.”