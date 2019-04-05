Protesters Infiltrate Tea at Brunei-Owned Dorchester Hotel to Inform Diners That the Owner is Stoning Gay People to Death: WATCH

Canadian activist Jordan Tannahill and three accomplice, Andy, Crispin, and Nick, infiltrated tea at London’s Dorchester Hotel on Thursday to inform patrons that the hotel’s owner, the Sultan of Brunei, has implemented a ‘death by stoning’ law for gay sex.

After being seated at a table, Tannahill pulled out a bullhorn and shouted, while getting rushed out by security: “In case you haven’t heard, there’s a boycott of the Dorchester Hotel. On April 3rd, the Sultan of Brunei, announced a ‘stoning by death’ with any punishment of homosexuality and adultery. We do not condone the brutality of our LGBT sisters and brothers in Brunei. The Brunei Investment Agency owns and operates the Dorchester Hotel. Please support the boycott of the Dorchester Hotel.”