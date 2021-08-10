Raven Saunders’ ‘X’ Protest Gesture Did Not Violate Rules, Says USOPC

Published by

uSports.org

Team USA shot-putter Raven Saunders sparked controversy by highlighting “oppression” during her protest on the Olympic podium. Now, USOC has ruled that Saunders did not violate rules against making political statements and acted as a “respectful” athlete. Saunders, who had just won the silver medal in the shot putting, finished with a distance of 19.79 meters. After her near victory, she conducted an interview with NBC News, and shared the reason she raised her hands into an “X.” She wanted to show the intersection where all people who are oppressed meet. Saunders also said that she “wants to …

