Stephen Colbert Grills Queer Eye’s Fab 5 About Their Instagram Thirst Traps: WATCH

Four of Queer Eye‘s Fab 5 took rapid fire questions from Stephen Colbert on Monday night in a game called “Fab or Drab.”

Find out how they feel about fanny packs, lower-case only texts, speaking in abbreviations, chocolate hummus, splitting the check on a first date, cat cafés, emailed thank you notes, fake plants, talking to your seatmate on a flight, and sharing your Netflix password with an ex.

Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan, and Tan also answered questions about Queer Eye’s heroes, about Colbert’s beard, Michelle Kwan’s sequins, Tan’s hair, and their thirsty Instagram shots. Colbert then presented one of his own.

On a related note, a couple weeks ago, Tan reviewed the Fab 5’s thirst traps for Netflix.