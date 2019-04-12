Rachel Maddow Brilliantly Brings the Relationship Between Donald Trump Jr. and Wikileaks Back Into Focus: WATCH

Rachel Maddow drew one of her diligent, dramatic diagrams last night which pulled into focus the indictment against Julian Assange, the DNC hack, and Wikileaks’ relationship with the Trump campaign in 2016, reconnecting the breadcrumbs between Wikileaks and Donald Trump Jr.

Maddow began by explaining how Wikileaks helped in the Russian military intelligence operation that attacked our election in 2016. That intelligence operation used the personas Guccifer 2.0 and DC Leaks to distribute hacked materials that would influence the election. One of the entities who received the materials was Wikileaks aka “Organization 1”

“Between on or about October 7th and November 7th, ‘Organization 1,’ WikiLeaks, released approximately 33 trenches of documents that had been stolen from the chair of the Clinton campaign. In total over 50,000 stolen documents were released,” explained Maddow.

Maddow continued: “So Wikileaks is the entity, according to prosecutors that liaised with Russian military intelligence to get the best stuff that would hurt Clinton the most, soliciting specific stuff about Hillary that would hurt Hillary the most, specifically both in terms of the timing and the content of what they wanted. They liaised with Russian military intelligence to time the release of the documents that the GRU officers had stolen so as to inflict maximum political damage on the Clinton campaign and to help Trump the most and to make sure specifically that Bernie Sanders supporters never ever ever would consider voting for Clinton.”

“During the time that Wikileaks was liaising with the Russians, Wikileaks was also in direct contact with the president’s eldest son, Don Jr., advising him on how to better circulate the documents that the GRU had stolen for maximum impact — what link exactly his father should mention and that he should tweet out to make sure that the Russian documents got the widest distribution.,” said Maddow.

“Don Jr. appears to have been psyched about that particular outreach and posted exactly what they told him to post, posted that link exactly as they told him to post it,” she added.

“Wikileaks also gave the Trump campaign, they gave Don Jr, login information for a website criticizing Trump’s friendliness toward Putin. Wikileaks gave Don Jr. a heads up that that website was about to launch and information on how to break in to that website,” added Maddow. “On that one Don Jr. appears to have been slightly dumbfounded as to what he was supposed to do, so he just forwarded that information to lots of other people on the campaign. “

Maddow continued: “On Election Day, Wikileaks sent this note to Don Jr. quote, ‘Hi, Don. if your father loses, we think it is much more interesting, we think it is much more interesting if he does not concede and spends time challenging the media and other types of rigging that occurred as he has implied that he might do. Election day: If your father, quote, loses, we think it’s much more interesting if he doesn’t concede.'”

Maddow then turned to the multiple times Trump hailed Wikileaks on the campaign trail and yesterday’s lie that he “knows nothing” about Wikileaks.

Said Trump: “It’s not my thing.”

Replied Maddow: “It’s your thing. It’s been your thing for a long time.”