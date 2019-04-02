After Making National News, Landlord Rescinds Notice Ordering Gay Couple to Take Down Their Rainbow Flag or Be Evicted

Last week we reported on Merle Malterer and Kevin Kollman, a gay Oak Creek, Wisconsin couple who said their landlord was singling them out after ordering them to take down their rainbow flag or be evicted.

The landlord told them no flags of any kind are allowed at their complex but a local news station found several other flags hanging at other tenants’ apartments.

Now, after their situation made national headlines, they’ve received a letter saying “The 5-day notice issued to you last week on March 25th has been rescinded. No further action will be taken regarding your flag. Your flag may remain.”

NBC News reports: ‘Kenneth Bieck, the chief executive officer of Bieck Management, which owns the apartment complex, also said in the letter that he will be discussing a new policy that allows the flying of flags that “meet certain guidelines such as size, placement, location, etc. I would appreciate your input into this new policy, so perhaps we could meet sometime in the near future to discuss.”