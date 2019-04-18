Read the Redacted Mueller Report

The redacted version of the Mueller Report has been released.

Read it HERE.

We’ll highlight developments with regard to the report in later posts, but until then CNN has started pulling excerpts: Trump told former White House lawyer Don McGahn to remove Mueller and he refused; Mueller described a previously unknown effort by Trump to get Jeff Sessions to stop the investigation; Mueller was not able to conclude that “no criminal conduct occurred, members of the Trump campaign knew they would benefit from Russia’s attempts to influence the election but didn’t take criminal steps to help, and Mueller decided against subpoenaing Trump because it would delay the investigation; Mueller referred 14 investigations to other offices ; why Mueller declined to prosecute Donald Trump Jr.; Obstruction by Trump failed because others declined to carry out his orders.