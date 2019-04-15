Rep. Ilhan Omar: ‘I Have Experienced an Increase in Direct Threats on My Life’ Because of Trump’s Tweet

Rep. Ilhan Omar said she has received an increased number of threats on her life since Donald Trump tweeted an altered video of the Muslim Minnesota congresswoman on Friday night interspersed with footage from 9/11.

We are all Americans. This is endangering lives. It has to stop. pic.twitter.com/gwB2kDUIRp — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) April 15, 2019

Said Omar in a tweet: “Since the President’s tweet Friday evening, I have experienced an increase in direct threats on my life — many directly referencing or replying to the President’s video. I thank the Capitol Police, the FBI, the House Sergeant at Arms, and the Speaker of the House for their attention to these threats. … We are all Americans. This is endangering lives. It has to stop.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she had spoke with the House Sergeant-at-Arms about the threats to Omar and had asked for a security assessment to be conducted.

Trump on Monday morning doubled down on his attacks on Omar (and Pelosi), tweeting: “Before Nancy, who has lost all control of Congress and is getting nothing done, decides to defend her leader, Rep. Omar, she should look at the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements Omar has made. She is out of control, except for her control of Nancy!”