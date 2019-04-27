Sam Donaldson Rips Sarah Huckabee Sanders: She Deserves a ‘Lifetime Achievement Oscar’ for Lying — WATCH

Veteran journalist Sam Donaldson ripped Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and others in the White House for their transparent lying.

Said Donaldson: “Look, I’ve had the pleasure of working with almost every press secretary beginning with Pierre Salinger of John F. Kennedy’s administration and, except for Ron Ziegler who lied for Richard Nixon, I’ve never seen anything like this with Sarah Sanders … Sarah Sanders simply lies about everything taking a cue from her boss. Not just one thing. I think she’s had an Oscar, a lifetime achievement Oscar for lying. I feel a little sorry for her because it’s the boss who does it. She takes the cue from him. Leadership begins at the top. And so it is all the bad things that happen in the administration.”