Trump Overruled Security Clearance Denials for 25 Individuals: Whistleblower Bombshell

Donald Trump overruled security clearance denials by career employees for 25 individuals in his administration, according to a whistleblower who testified to the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
From the committee’s memo: “Ms. Newbold explained that, starting in 2018, she began to keep a list of White House employees whose denials were overturned. Her list eventually grew to 25 officials, including two current senior White House officials, as well as contractors and individuals throughout different components of the Executive Office of the President. According to Ms. Newbold, these individuals had a wide range of serious disqualifying issues involving foreign influence, conflicts of interest, concerning personal conduct, financial problems, drug use, and criminal conduct.”
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are among those named by Newbold, according to CNN correspondent Alexander Marquardt.
The NYT reports: ‘Ms. Newbold, who has worked in the White House for 18 years under both Republican and Democratic administrations, said she chose to speak to the Oversight Committee after attempts to raise concerns with her superiors and the White House counsel went nowhere, according to the committee staff’s account. “I feel that right now this is my last hope to really bring the integrity back into our office,” she said, according to a summary of her March 23 interview with the committee’s staff distributed on Monday.’
Reactions: