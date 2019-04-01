Trump Overruled Security Clearance Denials for 25 Individuals: Whistleblower Bombshell

Donald Trump overruled security clearance denials by career employees for 25 individuals in his administration, according to a whistleblower who testified to the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

From the committee’s memo: “Ms. Newbold explained that, starting in 2018, she began to keep a list of White House employees whose denials were overturned. Her list eventually grew to 25 officials, including two current senior White House officials, as well as contractors and individuals throughout different components of the Executive Office of the President. According to Ms. Newbold, these individuals had a wide range of serious disqualifying issues involving foreign influence, conflicts of interest, concerning personal conduct, financial problems, drug use, and criminal conduct.”

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are among the 25, a source familiar with the list tells me. https://t.co/TOMzUqfDqX April 1, 2019

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are among those named by Newbold, according to CNN correspondent Alexander Marquardt.

The NYT reports: ‘Ms. Newbold, who has worked in the White House for 18 years under both Republican and Democratic administrations, said she chose to speak to the Oversight Committee after attempts to raise concerns with her superiors and the White House counsel went nowhere, according to the committee staff’s account. “I feel that right now this is my last hope to really bring the integrity back into our office,” she said, according to a summary of her March 23 interview with the committee’s staff distributed on Monday.’

Reactions:

Impossible to overstate how seriously the rest of the govt takes clearances. The most trivial of issues–eg student loans–can stand in the way. Jarring that the WH overturned 25 cases of those susceptible to conflicts of interest and even blackmail. https://t.co/Twp7ftLa4R — Ned Price (@nedprice) April 1, 2019

BREAKING: Trump pressured John Kelly and McGahn to give Ivanka a security clearance. Trump didn’t want it to look like he was pushing for clearances to benefit his family. They both refused, so Trump granted the clearance. This is why anti-nepotism laws exist. This is corruption. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 1, 2019

This entire White House is a huge national security risk.

Russia is only part of the problem.



Cummings: Whistleblower says WH pushed for security clearances despite 'serious disqualifying issues' @CNN https://t.co/OvjVs7LjFQ — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) April 1, 2019

Trump gave security clearances to people whose issues involved conflicts of interest & vulnerability to blackmail (foreign contacts, personal "conduct"), which makes sense given what we know about some of the people close to the President. And no sense at all for our country. https://t.co/uwtmJzC6Vy — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 1, 2019

The issues with Ivanka and Jared's clearances are obvious, but I'm suddenly very curious about why John Bolton would have had clearance problems… https://t.co/nPu2HnNeNV pic.twitter.com/lrd4J0PnFk — Emma Ashford (@EmmaMAshford) April 1, 2019

John Bolton, Trump's national security advisor, has taken money from the MeK, an illegitimate, brutal, cultish group formerly listed as terrorist, and he pitches it as a viable alternative government in Iran.



Damn right it is a concern he got a security clearance. https://t.co/jGeXL4dCeB — Thomas Juneau (@thomasjuneau) April 1, 2019

I get into a fiery rage when I recall Tricia Newbold's (the whistle blower re: the WH overturning security clearances) boss retaliated against her using her disability after she objected to Kushner's clearance. He put files out of her reach & made her work environment impossible. — Cindy Otis (@CindyOtis_) April 1, 2019

Why was the White House Security office involved in adjudicating the clearance of a GSA custodian? That's not their role. https://t.co/zC2g7leMTc — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) April 1, 2019

Imagine you are a foreign partner sharing intelligence with U.S. & you see that 25 people who were revoked a clearance we still granted one. "Whistle-Blower Tells Congress of Irregularities in White House Security Clearances" https://t.co/kaFWPfMl3H — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) April 1, 2019

So it appears the least secure place in the U.S. government is the White House. But then, we knew that, didn't we? — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) April 1, 2019