Seth Meyers Explores Trump’s and Barr’s Attempts to Cover-Up The Mueller Report: WATCH

Seth Meyers took ‘A Closer Look’ at the continuing cover-up of The Mueller Report by Trump’s Attorney General William Barr and Trump’s attempts to frame a “beautiful conclusion” that he hasn’t even read.

“The one thing, maybe the only thing Donald Trump loves about being president is campaigning for president, Meyers began. “Whenever he is in the White House doing his actual job he looks like he is waiting in the doctor’s office waiting for a colonoscopy. But then when he is on the stage in front of his adoring fans he lights up. Look at the difference: it’s like a before and after from a Prozac commercial. That is the face of a man who just heard the phrase ‘good news there are no criminal charges.’”

“Trump has spent two weeks celebrating despite the fact that he doesn’t know what’s in Mueller’s Report,” Meyers added.

Meyers then played a clip of Trump telling reporters: “Beautiful conclusion. I haven’t seen the report. Beautiful conclusion.”

Replied Meyers: “A beautiful conclusion? You just said you hadn’t seen the report. I’d love to see his review of The Sixth Sense. (In Trump voice) ‘I haven’t seen the movie but it’s beautiful – everyone’s alive at the end.'”

Meyers added that Trump probably won’t read it anyway: “I doubt you’ve ever read anything that long in your life. If you locked Trump in a room and told him ‘don’t come out until you’ve read the whole report’ you’d open the door the next day and see him surrounded by Big Mac wrappers and cans of Red Bull, hair disheveled, bags under his eyes, and you’d say ‘how far have you gotten?’ and he’d go ‘so far, I’m at Written by Robert Mueller and then I hit the wall.'”

Meyers then noted that Mueller’s investigators are starting to leak their displeasure about Attorney General Bill Barr’s characterization of their findings.

“Look, we don’t know what’s in the full report. But it’s remarkable that Mueller’s team is suddenly speaking out to reporters after two years of total and complete silence,” said Meyers. “So Mueller’s team wrote their own summaries for the public and Barr chose to ignore those summaries and write his own. As a general rule, I’m always suspicious of anyone who chooses to do more work when they have the option not to. I mean, we don’t actually write a new ‘Closer Look’ every night, we just buy it from a website called Political-Rants.com.”