Seth Meyers Rips Trump’s Excuse That His Tax Returns are Too Complicated for People to Understand: WATCH

“President Trump has been resisting calls for three years to release his tax returns, said Seth Meyers at the start of a Closer Look segment at the president’s ongoing refusal.

Meyers then played a clip of Trump droning on with excuses about why he can’t release the tax returns, adding, “He sounds like a scientist insisting on giving a TED talk despite a recent massive head wound. … He tees it up like he is about switch gears, and then just repeats himself again … It’s like if you ask somebody to marry you and they said ‘well it’s awfully soon and I’m a little afraid of commitment, but I will say this …. no.'”

“Knowing that the audit excuse is a transparent lie Trump has in the last few months moved on to a new excuse that his tax returns are too complicated for people to understand,” explained Meyers.

Meyers then played a ridiculous segment of Trump giving excuses again that the IRS is a “big, complex” company that’s “probably feet high.”

Quipped Meyers: “We need an audit to figure out what the hell you’re saying. … Why does the president of the United States aways sound like spam email asking you for your social security number?”

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders took Trump’s argument one step further,” Meyers added, “saying members of Congress were literally too dumb to understand them.”

Said Meyers: “I will concede, if Sanders is talking about the Republican members of Congress, then yes, some of them are not smart enough to understand Trump’s tax returns.”