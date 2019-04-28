Trump Proudly Claims That Dumping Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities was His ‘Sick Idea’ — WATCH

At a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday, Donald Trump proudly claimed that it was his “sick idea” to dump immigrants into sanctuary cities.

Said Trump: “Last month alone, 100,000 illegal immigrants arrived at our borders, placing a massive strain on communities and schools and hospitals and public resources like nobody’s ever seen before. Now we’re sending many of them to sanctuary cities, thank you very much. They’re not too happy about it. I’m proud to tell you that was actually my sick idea. Hey, hey, what did they say? We want them. I say we’ll give em to you, thank you.”