Sarah Huckabee Sanders on New Mueller Revelations: ‘Democrats are Nothing But Sore Losers’ — WATCH

Asked to react to reports that Mueller’s investigators are unhappy with how Attorney General Bill Barr has characterized the findings in the Mueller Report and that the findings are actually much more damaging to Trump than Barr portrayed, Sarah Sanders branded the Democrats “sore losers.”

Said Huckabee-Sanders to FOX & Friends: “Democrats continue to show, day in and day out, that they’re nothing but sore losers. At some point they have to realize they they have been beat by President Trump in the 2016 election, they’re getting beat by him day in and day out on issues that actually matter. I think they’re a sad excuse for a political party right now, and I think that at some point they have to decide that they actually govern, and they actually want to change things and make America better and join the president in those efforts.”