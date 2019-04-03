House Judiciary Committee Votes 24-17 to Authorize Subpoena to DOJ for Full Mueller Report

The House Judiciary Committee has voted 24-17 along party lines to authorize a subpoena to the Justice Department demanding the full report on Russian interference in the U.S. election from Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The NYT reports: “The chairman, Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York, said he would not immediately issue the subpoena. But the party-line vote won by Democrats who control the committee ratchets up pressure on Attorney General William P. Barr as he decides how much of the nearly 400-page report to share with lawmakers.”

The panel also approved subpoenas for former White House aides Don McGahn, Hope Hicks, Reince Priebus, Steve Bannon and McGahn aide Annie Donaldson.