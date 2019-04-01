House to Vote to Authorize Subpoenas for Full Mueller Report, Don McGahn, Steve Bannon, Hope Hicks, and Reince Priebus on Wednesday

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler

The House Judiciary Committee is planning to vote on Wednesday to authorize subpoenas to obtain the full Mueller Report as well as testimony from Trump aides Don McGahn, Steve Bannon, Hope Hicks, and Reince Priebus.

Politico reports: ‘Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the committee chairman, said Monday he’s moving ahead with plans to press for the nearly 400-page Mueller report via subpoena despite written assurances from Attorney General William Barr that he plans to release the document by mid-April or sooner. Under the proposal, Nadler would determine when to actually issue the subpoenas, which may depend on the level of cooperation and transparency Democrats get from the Justice Department. Nadler has said he’s “disturbed” by Barr’s reticence to share the full report immediately and has asked him to join the committee in seeking a judge’s approval to release all grand jury information in Mueller’s report.’