Zac Efron, Martin Shkreli, Nancy Pelosi, the Sussex Royals, Kamala Harris, Michael Bloomberg, Adam Schiff’s Nicknames, Sam Smith: HOT LINKS

JARED KUSHNER. Trump’s son-in-law shrugs off questions about his security clearance, and the Mueller Report: “We’ve had a lot of crazy accusations, like, that we colluded with Russia. I complied with all the different investigations, whether it be the Senate, the House, the special counsel. I’ve sat for nearly 20 hours of interviews with them.”

TAKEDOWN OF THE DAY. Colbert on Trump’s threat to close the border.

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI)



JUSTIN AMASH. Michigan Republican ponders third party run against Trump: “I think my message does resonate with a lot of people,” said Amash, now in his fifth Congressional term. “There are people who are tired of the way it works and are coming to understand that the problem is this two-party duopoly and the partisan fighting that is nonstop. If people came to Washington with strong ideologies but less partisanship this would be a lot better.”

JOIN THE STRAIGHT ARM CLUB. Pelosi chastises Biden for being too touchy-feely with women: “Just pretend you have a cold and I have a cold.”

PAPARAZZI. Alexander Skarsgard speaks out about shooting the classic Lady Gaga video.

2020. Bloomberg might still run: “These people tell me that Bloomberg, 77, who announced March 5 that he wouldn’t run, might reconsider if a centrist lane were to open up. The most likely scenario for that would be if Biden, 76, whose displays of public affection have burst into a major issue, were to stay out or fade fast.”

THE MATRIARCH. Barbara Bush biography reveals how much Nancy Reagan hated her.

CASH HAUL. Kamala Harris raises $12 million in first quarter: ‘Half of the total haul for Harris, a California senator, was raised online, including more than $1.1 million in the final week of March, when she spent heavily to attract more donors ahead of the financial deadline. Harris’ overall average donation was $55, while her campaign said the average online contribution was $28.’ Bernie Sanders raises $18 million. “Aides said the Vermont senator’s average donation was $20. Sanders’ campaign said he received a little under 900,000 individual donations, after setting a goal of 1 million in the first quarter of the year.”

ADAM SCHIFF. On Trump’s nicknames for him: “This is nothing new. We’ve seen these childish nicknames for a year and a half, but he is violating the cardinal rule of childish nicknames which is you’ve got to pick one and stick with it.

Question: "What do you make of [Trump] calling you 'Shifty Schiff'?"@RepAdamSchiff: "This is nothing new, we've seen these childish nicknames for a year and a half, but he is violating the cardinal rule of childish nicknames which is you've got to pick one and stick with it." pic.twitter.com/a7DdKjQULM — The Hill (@thehill) April 2, 2019

BEHIND BARS. Pharmadouche Martin Shkreli placed in solitary confinement: “Earlier this month, the much-maligned pharmaceutical businessman and uber troll Martin Shkreli was put in solitary confinement at Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, Forbes has been told by two sources with knowledge of the situation. That came after the Wall Street Journal described how he was using a contraband phone to run his pharma business from behind bars.”

