Swordsman Wearing MAGA Hat Who Slashed SF Roller Rink Patron Arrested, Charged with Attempted Murder: WATCH

Last week we reported that San Francisco Police were searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a customer with a sword outside a San Francisco roller rink. The assailant was reportedly wearing a pirate costume and the “Make America Great Again” hat worn by supporters of Donald Trump and nearly severed the victim’s hand after the MAGA hat was knocked off his head. The assailant used homophobic slurs during the attack, according to witnesses.

Said the roller rink’s owner David Miles Jr of the perpetrator: “He was mostly yelling anti-gay rhetoric.”

Police arrested Leor Bergland, 30, this week, charging him with attempted murder, mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon. Bergland appeared in court on Friday.

Mugshot of Leor Bergland from a 2012 arrest in Portland after he allegedly pulled a knife on another man.

The SF Chronicle reports that police tracked Bergland down after “a security guard found a sword wrapped in a red plaid vest protruding from some garbage cans” near the attack and found a fingerprint that matched one Bergland had left on a beer bottle at the scene of the crime.

Bergland was reportedly defiant in court: ‘“You just basically implied that I did it,” Bergland said as prosecutors argued for him to be held in jail without bail. “Why are you telling me to be quiet?” Bergland then said to his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Eric Quandt. “I can defend myself.”’

SF District Attorney Alex Bastian told NBC Bay Area: “No one has a right to strike someone with a sword because their hat was knocked off their head. The injuries are very serious. That is why this case is very serious.”