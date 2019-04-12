Trump Doubles Down on Plan to Dump Immigrant Detainees in Sanctuary Cities as Retaliation Against Political Opponents

Donald Trump responded on Friday to a Washington Post report that his administration was planning to dump migrants in sanctuary cities as retaliation against political opponents.

Tweeted Trump: “Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only……..The Radical Left always seems to have an Open Borders, Open Arms policy – so this should make them very happy!”

The WaPo reported: “Trump administration officials have proposed transporting detained immigrants to sanctuary cities at least twice in the past six months — once in November, as a migrant caravan approached the U.S. southern border, and again in February, amid a standoff with Democrats over funding for Trump’s border wall. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco was among those the White House wanted to target, according to DHS officials. The administration also considered releasing detainees in other Democratic strongholds.”