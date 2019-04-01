Trump Says He’s ‘Saving’ a Judge to Fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Seat: REPORT

Donald Trump is privately telling colleagues that he’s already thinking about the day Ruth Bader Ginsburg gives up her SCOTUS seat, and plans to fill her seat with conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Axios reports: ‘”I’m saving her for Ginsburg,” Trump said of Barrett, according to three sources familiar with the president’s private comments. Trump used that exact line with a number of people, including in a private conversation with an adviser two days before announcing Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination.’

Ginsburg has said she has no plans to retire during the time period Trump would be in office.