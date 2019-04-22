Trump Sues House Oversight Committee Chair Elijah Cummings Over Subpoena Seeking President’s Financial Records

Donald Trump and his business have sued House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings to halt a congressional subpoena of the accounting firm Mazars USA, seeking 10 years of the president’s financial records, the Washington Post reports.

Trump's Achilles heel. From tax fraud to exploitation & abuse of undocumented workers; Trump knows that once Congress digs in they'll find an organized criminal enterprise, not a legitimate business.



No wonder he's trying to block the subpoenas. https://t.co/47W8qYq2QI — David Leopold (@DavidLeopold) April 22, 2019

The lawsuit reads: “Democrats are using their new control of congressional committees to investigate every aspect of President Trump’s personal finances, businesses, and even his family. Instead of working with the President to pass bipartisan legislation that would actually benefit Americans, House Democrats are singularly obsessed with finding something they can use to damage the President politically.”