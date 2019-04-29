White Supremacists Crash Event at D.C. Book Store, Chanting ‘This Land is Our Land’ — WATCH

A group of white supremacists crashed an event on Saturday at Politics and Prose bookstore in Washington D.C. where author, psychiatrist, and educator Jonathan M. Metzl was giving a reading of his book, Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment is Killing America’s Heartland.

The incident, in which several white supremacists marched into the room with a megaphone, said “you would have the white working class trade their homeland for handouts,” and chanted “This land is our land,” was captured on video and posted to social media.

So this bullshit just went down today at Politics & Prose. White nationalists disrupting @JonathanMetzl talk on his book Dying of Whiteness. Point made. @PM_Learn pic.twitter.com/nucKlrJ8X2 April 27, 2019

Soooooo I’m at @PoliticsProse for #IndependentBookstoreDay and a group of white nationalists just interrupted an author’s talk on how the politics of racial resentment is killing the heartland. pic.twitter.com/G0tOdE6MIy — dckath (@dckath) April 27, 2019

Said Metzl to the Washington Post: “It was pretty intense. I think everyone was really surprised. I get lots of threats on voice mail, but this was the first time in person. … I was saying how much stronger America is when we think about our responsibility to people in need. At that point, the Nazis walked into the talk. … It was very symbolic for me. In case anybody’s wondering what’s happening right now, they’re illustrating my point.”