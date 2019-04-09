William Barr Won’t Say What He’s Told the White House About the Mueller Report: WATCH

Attorney General William Barr testified on Capitol Hill today and dodged questions about the Mueller Report.
Asked by Rep. Nita Lowey if the White House had seen the report before he released his summarizing letter or since then, or whether they’ve been briefed on the contents beyond what was in the letter, Barr responded: “I’ve said what I’m going to say about the report today…I’m not going to say anything more about it until the report is out and everyone’s had a look at it.”
Barr said he hoped to release a redacted version within a week.
Barr said Congress would not see unredacted copies of the report.
Rep. Jose Serrano tells Barr there are “serious concerns about the process by which you formulated your letter.”