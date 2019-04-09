William Barr Won’t Say What He’s Told the White House About the Mueller Report: WATCH

Attorney General William Barr testified on Capitol Hill today and dodged questions about the Mueller Report.

Asked by Rep. Nita Lowey if the White House had seen the report before he released his summarizing letter or since then, or whether they’ve been briefed on the contents beyond what was in the letter, Barr responded: “I’ve said what I’m going to say about the report today…I’m not going to say anything more about it until the report is out and everyone’s had a look at it.”

Barr said he hoped to release a redacted version within a week.

Barr said Congress would not see unredacted copies of the report.

LOWEY: “I just hope that we as members of Congress are going to have the complete report.”



BARR: “You mean the unredacted report? No.”



Rep. Jose Serrano tells Barr there are “serious concerns about the process by which you formulated your letter.”

"The American people want to see the [Mueller] report. I think it would strike a serious blow to our system and to our democracy if that report is not fully seen." —Rep. José Serrano, chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee, to AG Barr

