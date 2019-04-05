William Barr Got Lunch Invite from DOJ Officials the Day He Sent Trump Unsolicited Memo Critical of Robert Mueller

Attorney General William Barr met with three Justice Department officials the day he sent an unsolicited memo to Donald Trump that was critical of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The meeting has not been disclosed before, The Guardian reports: ‘Barr, who was a private attorney at the time, met the officials for lunch three weeks later and was then nominated to serve as Trump’s attorney general about six months later. The revelation about the meeting, which was arranged by Steve Engel, the head of the Office of Legal Counsel at the Department of Justice, and which has not previously been publicly disclosed, raises new questions about whether the White House’s decision to hire Barr was influenced by private discussions he had about his legal views on Mueller’s investigation.’

A spokesman for the DOJ said “The timing was coincidental and the memo was not discussed.”

