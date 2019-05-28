Find Out Which of Your Favorite Gay Adult Performers Grabbed a 2019 Grabby Award: VIDEO

The 2019 Grabby Awards were handed out in Chicago over the weekend. It was the gay adult film awards show’s 20th anniversary. It took place amidst the city’s annual International Mr. Leather weekend.
OUT reports: “This year’s event was hosted by Honey West and ChiChi LaRue, who have both hosted the Grabby’s since it was founded by Gay Chicago Magazine’s co-founder Ralph Gernhardt. At the time, it was held at the since-closed bath house Man’s Country, then owned by Chuck Renslow, the founder of IML. … Among the awards some of the highlights included Max Konnor and Boomer Banks who both won for Hottest Cock — circumcised and uncircumcised respectively. … In a sign of the times, fan site platform JustFor.Fans won the Best Web Original Content award beating out sites like Noir Male, Men.com, and CockyBoys.”
Here’s the opening ceremony, shot by wk-unfriendly site Queer Me Now, where you can find more of the show.
Awards were handed out in 30 categories. Find out if your favorites took anything home, below.
Grabby Award 2019 Winners
Steamworks Fan Favorite: Spiderman – A Gay XXX Parody – MEN.com
Best Support Actor: Bruce Beckham – The Slutty Professor –
NakedSwordHottest Cock: Boomer Banks & Max Konnor
The Squirt.org Fan Favorite Porn Star: Rocco Steele
Best Screenplay: Jake Jaxson – All Saints – CockyBoys
Best Versatile Performer: Pheonix Fellington
Best Actor: Wesley Woods – Zack & Jack Make A Porno – Falcon Studios
Best Web Original Content: JustFor.Fans
Hottest Bottom: Armond Rizzo
Best 3-Way: Ace Era, Tyler Roberts & Dave Slick – The Slutty Professor – NakedSword
Best Videography: mr.Pam & Leo Forte – The Last Rose – NakedSword/Bel Ami
Best Director All Sex: ChiChi LaRue – Black On White – Noir Male
Best All Sex Movie: Zapped, Drilled and Fucked – Lucas Entertainment
Swiss Navy Award: Dillon Diaz
Hottest Rimming: Beaux Banks,Trey Donovan & Trent King – The Photo Shoot – Noir Male
Hottest Flip: Jessie Colter, Max Duro & Adam Killian – Nob Hill – NakedSword
Best Duo: Bruce Beckham & Damien Stone – Stranded – Men.com
Best Body: DeAngelo Jackson
JustFor.Fans Award: Griffin Barrows
Hottest Top: Cade Maddox
Hottest Group: Julian Bell, Tyler Hill, Corey Marshall, Joey Mills, Cameron Parks, Angel Rivera & Kyle Ross – Vegas Nights – Helix Studios
Best Twink Performer: Joey Mills
Best Still Photographer: Sam Brighton
Best In Editing: Jessie Garcia – The Last Rose – NakedSword / Bel Ami
Performer of The Year: Calvin Banks & Michael Roman
Best Newcomer: Max Adonis & Alam Wernik
Best Director Movie / Web Series: Jake Jaxson – All Saints – Cockyboys
Best Movie / Web Series: Vegas Nights – Helix Studios
Wall Of Fame: Adam Killian, Ryan Rose, mr. Pam, Johnny V, David Arias
Lifetime Achievement: Mark Nagel