390 Prosecutors Sign Statement Saying Trump Would Be Indicted if He Weren’t President

If Trump were not president he’d be indicted for obstruction of justice, according to at least 390 prosecutors who signed a statement released Monday.

Said the prosecutors: “We are former federal prosecutors. We served under both Republican and Democratic administrations at different levels of the federal system: as line attorneys, supervisors, special prosecutors, United States Attorneys, and senior officials at the Department of Justice. The offices in which we served were small, medium, and large; urban, suburban, and rural; and located in all parts of our country. Each of us believes that the conduct of President Trump described in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report would, in the case of any other person not covered by the Office of Legal Counsel policy against indicting a sitting President, result in multiple felony charges for obstruction of justice.”

The prosecutors cite:

“The President’s efforts to fire Mueller and to falsify evidence about that effort;

The President’s efforts to limit the scope of Mueller’s investigation to exclude his conduct; and

The President’s efforts to prevent witnesses from cooperating with investigators probing him and his campaign.”

They add: “As former federal prosecutors, we recognize that prosecuting obstruction of justice cases is critical because unchecked obstruction — which allows intentional interference with criminal investigations to go unpunished — puts our whole system of justice at risk. We believe strongly that, but for the OLC memo, the overwhelming weight of professional judgment would come down in favor of prosecution for the conduct outlined in the Mueller Report.”

