MLK Jr’s Homophobe Niece Alveda King Joins White Supremacist Tucker Carlson to Attack Pete Buttigieg: WATCH

Tucker Carlson, the other FOX News host publicly denounced by Pete Buttigieg during a town hall on his own turf, launched a counterattack on Mayor Pete on Monday night and invited homophobe Alveda King (MLK Jr’s niece) to join him.

Said Carlson: “We should note the Democratic presidential candidates are not just running to be the chief executive of the country, they’re also running to be the high priest, America’s supreme moral authority. In the new religion of American liberalism, no sacrament is holier than abortion. It’s so holy, in fact, that any restrictions on any limits at all are a moral sin. Watch Mayor Pete Buttigieg explain that on Fox News last night during the town hall. … Well, obviously, he is a slippery demagogue but the point is the same. No, no limits whatsoever, to the moment of birth.”