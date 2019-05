Artie O’Daly continues his “Bad Boy” short film series with the arrival of a delivery boy with a knack for lifting things.

In the latest film, Scott (O’Daly), an aspiring screenwriter, is working on a film with his chip-addicted agent when he gets an unexpected food delivery. But it turns out that sometimes surprises appear in big ginger packages. Featuring Drew Bradley, Lyndsey Doolen, and Theresa Ryan.