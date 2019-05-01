Adam Schiff Calls on Attorney General Bill Barr to Resign: WATCH

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff called on Attorney General Bill Barr to resign for lying to Congress.

Barr told Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) during a Senate hearing, “I don’t know whether Bob Mueller supported my conclusions.”

We now know Mueller stated his concerns on March 27th, and that Barr totally misled me, the Congress, and the public. He must resign.

But Barr knew whether Mueller supported his conclusions, because Mueller had sent Barr a letter objecting to his characterizations of the Mueller Report’s findings.

On Wednesday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) called on Barr to resign.

Said Schiff: “I think his statement is deliberately false and misleading, and yes, most people would consider that to be a lie. He’s a very smart man. He knew exactly what he was being asked by Congress, and he knew his answer was false. So look, there’s no sugar coating this, I think he should step down. It’s hard, I think, for the country to have confidence in the top law enforcement official in the country if he’s asked a direct question as he was and he gives a directly false answer, so this is serious business.”