Adam Schiff Calls on Attorney General Bill Barr to Resign: WATCH

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff called on Attorney General Bill Barr to resign for lying to Congress.
Barr told Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) during a Senate hearing, “I don’t know whether Bob Mueller supported my conclusions.”
But Barr knew whether Mueller supported his conclusions, because Mueller had sent Barr a letter objecting to his characterizations of the Mueller Report’s findings.
On Wednesday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) called on Barr to resign.
Said Schiff: “I think his statement is deliberately false and misleading, and yes, most people would consider that to be a lie. He’s a very smart man. He knew exactly what he was being asked by Congress, and he knew his answer was false. So look, there’s no sugar coating this, I think he should step down. It’s hard, I think, for the country to have confidence in the top law enforcement official in the country if he’s asked a direct question as he was and he gives a directly false answer, so this is serious business.”