‘Game of Thrones’ Breast Milk Boy Talks About Sudden Fame After Finale Reveals Glow Up into a Heartthrob: WATCH

Game of Thrones final episode revealed a character not since since Season 1. Lino Facioli played “breast milk boy” Robin Arryn in Season 1 when he was 9-years-old. Now 19, he appeared again in the series finale, and “went from around 5k to almost 46k [followers] on Instagram” (he’s now at 54K) almost overnight, TMZ reports.

HBO / Telepictures

Facioli spoke to TMZ about his sudden fame.

The Daily Beast spoke with him as well.

Said Facioli: “I love it. I loved it, I’m not gonna lie. I could never have imagined this was going to happen. I thought maybe tops there were going to be a few people emailing me, messaging me or whatever, but this was really beyond my expectations. It started off on Monday morning, I was just flooded with notifications.”

Facioli also talked about what it was like filming the breast milk scene: “Uh, yeah, I wouldn’t lie to you, it was a new experience. Well, I mean obviously, I guess I’d done it as a baby. But I mean it was a new experience doing it as a conscious child-preteen in front of a bunch of other people. It was curious. But I think at the end of the day, people sort of make it seem like a bigger deal than it really was. You know, it’s something that happens, obviously not until that age very frequently, but it is something that happens in nature and I’ve never really had much a to-do around it. And even though it wasn’t an easy scene to do, it was what my character did and it was a part of the role.”