Cal Poly Votes to Remove Chick-Fil-A from Campus

Cal Poly’s Academic Senate has voted to remove a Chick-fil-A restaurant from its campus in San Luis Obispo, the chain’s only location in the county.

KCBX reports: ‘The resolution was proposed in light of recent news the fast food chain’s charity arm, the Chick-fil-A Foundation, continues to give money to anti-LGBTQ organizations. The vote by the Academic Senate comes after another university and two cities moved to block Chick-fil-A outlets from opening in recent weeks due to the company’s perceived opposition to the LGBTQ community. ‘