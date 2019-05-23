California City Bans LGBTQ Pride Flag Over City Hall After Hateful Resident Calls Gays Pedophiles: WATCH

The city of Dublin, California has decided it will not fly the LGBTQ Pride flag over city hall after it was proposed by a gay city council member and then shot down by a number of hateful residents who spoke out at a public forum.

At a city council meeting the bigots spoke loudly, asking if the city then has to fly the Confederate flag or the Black Lives Matter flag, or a communist flag.

Said another resident: “At the end of the day, I believe there is another letter that to the end that is being propagated actually at our state capital right now and that is p for pedophile.”

Said Councilmember Shawn Kumagai: “As a gay man and growing up through the marriage equality fight and serving in the military under Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, I know we have some work to do in this area.”