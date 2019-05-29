White Mississippi Campground Manager Pulls Gun on Black Couple Having Picnic: WATCH

A white woman pulled a gun on a black couple in Starkville, Mississippi on Sunday because they did not make reservations to have a picnic by a lake. A video taken by the couple has gone viral.

Wrote Jessica Richardson on Facebook: “RACISM IS ALIVE AND WELL!!

Today was a beautiful day so my husband (who’s a vet), our 2 year old dog, and myself, decided to Google a lake to visit and have a picnic. We found a lake located in starkville, ms and decided to visit. Not five mins later a truck pulls up and a white lady screams at us, she then jumps out of her truck with a Gun. And proceeded to point it at the 3 of us, simply because we didnt make reservations. After leaving my husband stopped by the office and talked with her husband (they’re the property managers). The husband tells my husband that reservations aren’t needed for the lake. This happened In Starkville,Ms”

Richardson’s husband Franklin recently returned from a 9-month deployment in the Middle East.

Kampgrounds of America (KOA) said it had fired the employee.