Congressman Eats KFC to Mock ‘Chicken Barr’ After ‘Trump’s Fixer’ Fails to Show at Hearing: WATCH

Democrats are speaking out following Attorney General Bill Barr’s refusal to show up at a House Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) ate Kentucky Fried Chicken at the hearing to mock Barr’s cowardice. He later spoke outside the chamber.

Said Cohen: “Chicken Barr should have shown up and answered questions! An attorney general who’s picked for his legal acumen would not be fearful of any other attorneys questioning him for 30 minutes! This man was picked to be Roy Cohn and Donald Trump’s fixer!”