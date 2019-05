On State of the Union Sunday, Senator Cory Booker called on Attorney General Bill Barr to resign saying “He has eroded his credibility to the point where I believe he should resign. He has clearly misled Congress.”

Cory Booker says Attorney General Barr "has eroded his credibility" and ought to resign, adding that everything should be on the table, including his impeachment.

Via CNN pic.twitter.com/Wh6GoLMffM — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 5, 2019