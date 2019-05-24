First Gay Couple Marries in Taiwan as Marriage Equality Comes to Asia: WATCH

Gay couples began marrying today in Taiwan on Friday, bringing marriage equality to a part of the world it has never seen.

Shane Lin and Marc Yan married at the Xinyi District Household Registration Office in Taipei this morning. The couple was the first to arrive at the government office to officially register as a married couple, MSN reports: “Outside the government building, crowds gathered as Taiwan officially opened for the first time the Household Registration Office for same-sex couples on May 24. LGBT rights supporters were delighted at the landmark decision legalising same-sex marriage which was passed on May 17. Liberal Taiwan, unlike neighbouring China, has a large gay community and its annual gay pride parade is the biggest in Asia.”

363 gay couples registered to be married within six hours, according to statistics compiled by the Ministry of the Interior.