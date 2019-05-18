Fran Lebowitz Backtracks After Saying Trump Deserves the Same Fate as Jamal Khashoggi: WATCH

Author and social commentator Fran Lebowitz clarified her remarks on Real Time with Bill Maher‘s overtime segment after getting blowback for saying that Trump should face the same fate as Jamal Khashoggi, the Washington Post journalist who was executed by the Saudis.

Said Lebowitz: “Impeachment would be just the beginning of what he deserves. Not even scratching the surface of what he deserves. Whenever I think about this and what he really deserves, I think we should turn him over to the Saudis…his buddies. The same Saudis, you know, who got rid of that reporter. Maybe they could do the same for him.”

Lebowitz later said: “I had 12 cups of coffee. I regret saying it.”

“You don’t really want to see the president dismembered by the Saudis,” added Maher.

“No,” added Lebowitz. “I don’t.”