‘Russian Agent’ Glenn Greenwald Ripped for Tucker Carlson Appearance Siding with Bill Barr, Trump on ‘Hoax’ Assertions: WATCH

The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald was blasted on Twitter Thursday night after an appearance with white supremacist Tucker Carlson on FOX News slamming Democrats for trying to get to the bottom of Russian interference in the U.S. election.

Said Greenwald: “The Democrats have put all their eggs in one basket, which is that they’ve insisted the central theme of the Trump presidency is that he was a Russia agent who collaborated with the Kremlin in the election, and they all agreed that Robert Mueller was going to be empowered to get to the bottom of this, and we were all going to accept whatever it was that Mueller found. And what Mueller found was that the entire conspiracy theory was a hoax. That there was no evidence to establish that it was true.”

Added Greenwald: “I think the reason that you’re seeing so much intense rage toward Bill Barr is that they know what he’s now going to do, which is what journalists should be doing and at least some of us are, which is asking the question … how is it that our discourse has been drowned out by a conspiracy theory as inflammatory and dangerous as you can possibly get, that turned out to be totally untrue?”

“They led their flock to believe for so long,” Greenwald added. “Cable networks profited from it. And now it’s kind of like the apocalyptic leader of a doomsday cult who keeps promising the world’s going to end on a certain date and then the date comes and the world still goes.”

Reactions:

If you still take this guy seriously, seek help pic.twitter.com/lGhsLiy4UH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 3, 2019

Wow he has really lost it. — Felipe Escamilla (@IronFeep) May 3, 2019

A reminder that @ggreenwald’s sole journalistic accomplishment is that he once told Laura Poitras he’d gotten an email from Edward Snowden. https://t.co/sSws4EaQUv — Jonathan M. Katz✍🏻 (@KatzOnEarth) May 3, 2019

Pretty obvious, at this point, that Glenn Greenwald is a Russian stooge. — Hesiod Theogeny (@Hesiod2k11) May 3, 2019

i have to say, the twist where Glenn Greenwald starts carrying water for a right-wing authoritarian government, i did not see that coming. https://t.co/tLEzPy8MVd — Peter Krupa 🌹 (@peterkrupa) May 3, 2019

No, Glenn. It says a lot about the corruption and crimes this administration is trying to cover up.



Cant you just move to Russia already. — Enoch Root (@Enoch_Root_) May 3, 2019