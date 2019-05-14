Grindr’s Chinese Owner Will Sell It by 2020 After U.S. Labels It National Security Risk

In April we reported that Grindr, the leading gay social app, was up for sale by Kunlun, the Chinese firm which acquired it in 2016, after a U.S. Government panel said it is a “national security risk.”

Kunlun has agreed to sell the app by June 2020, CNN reports: “Until then, the firm says Grindr will not transmit any sensitive information to China, though it is not clear how that will be enforced. … While CFIUS has not revealed its reasoning behind the Grindr decision, [hacking] concerns may have been at play. Under Chinese cybersecurity law, companies doing business in the country must base their data there, raising concerns that the government could gain access to it. Chinese firms also have a history of sharing data with their government, and are often legally obliged to in cases when US officials would struggle to force companies to hand over sensitive information.”

Said Privacy International in a statement: “As government officials – including US military and intelligence services officers – may be Grindr users, the US government is right to be concerned about the possibility of a foreign government gaining access to the most intimate aspects of their lives. However, it is equally concerning that Grindr users from any country and background are at the mercy of a government, be it the Chinese or the US government.”